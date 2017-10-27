 Person of interest in Burns death being held in Deschutes County Jail

Authorities in Burns are asking for the public’s help concerning a woman who is currently in the Deschutes County Jail surrounding the death of a man in Burns. According to the Harney County Major Crimes Team, they are investigating the death of 59-year-old Albert Deiter who appears to have died under suspicious circumstances. 53-year-old Shelly Hubeek of Burns is a person of interest. She is currently being held on a warrant for 3rd-degree theft from earlier this year. Anyone who had contact with Hubeek between October 13th and the 23rd is asked to call 541-573-6028.