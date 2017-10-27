E. coli shuts down Early Childhood Education Center in Warm Springs
The Early Childhood Education Center in Warm Springs has closed temporarily after E. coli bacteria was found in standing water underneath the facility. A memo was sent out to community members this week that the bacteria had been discovered and measures were being taken to correct the situation. The center is the location for the Head Start program for children 3-5 years old. It’s unknown if anyone got sick from the bacteria. The center will reopen on Monday.
