 Kirby Nagelhout Construction awarded bid for new Kenwood Gym

Kirby Nagelhout Construction has been awarded the contract for the new gym at Kenwood School. The 4 point 2-million-dollar project will replace the old gym that collapsed this past January due to the heavy snow. KNC was also hired to demolish and remove what was left with the old gym, and donated their time to clean and salvage the bricks from the old building, which were given to Bend residents who wanted a keepsake of the facility. The new gym will resemble Kenwood, but will have larger bathrooms and LED lights.