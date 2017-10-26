Gas line break in Bend leads to evacuation’s, power outage
Crews replacing a natural gas pipeline on NW Wall in Bend yesterday got more than they bargained for, when they ruptured a high pressure 2 inch main, forcing the evacuation of a city block and power being turned off to nearly 600 residents, a pre-school and businesses. The incident took place around 11; 30 am when NW Metal Fabrication hit the line. The area was blocked off and power was cut until the leak could be fixed. The power came on about an hour later.
