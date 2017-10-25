 Congressman Greg Walden holds hearing on opioid crisis

As 2nd District Congressman Greg Walden holds a hearing today on the opioid crisis in the Energy and Commerce Committee that he chairs, he also announced that Deschutes County will participate in the national prescription drug take-back day, this Saturday. A site will be set up at the Walgreens on Highway 20 east where people can dispose of their excess opioid drugs or other unwanted prescription drugs from 10-2 pm. The Bend Police Department is helping with this effort.