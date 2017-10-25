 Central Oregon’s unemployment rate up a bit for September

Central Oregon’s unemployment rates for the tri-county area saw some increase as the leisure and hospitality sector shed a larger than normal number of jobs from August into September due to the heavy smoke that cut the tourism numbers of people coming to the area. For Deschutes County, the unemployment rate for September was up a tenth of a percent to 4-point 3 percent, Jefferson County gained a bit to 5-point 6 percent and Crook County went to 6-point 3 percent unemployment.