 Bend Charter Review Committee narrows down possible options to present to Council

The Bend Charter Review Committee met yesterday to refine options that could eventually be presented to voters next year. The committee is looking at dividing the city into wards with council members being elected from those parts of the city. The committee is contemplating a 3 or 4 ward system. The 3 wards would have 2 council members representing each, the 4-ward system would have 1 council member from each with 2 at large council members. The position of mayor would also be an elected position by voters from the entire city of Bend. Whether the mayor would be a 2 or 4-year term has not been decided. The committee will meet again in 3 weeks to finalize their choices before presenting them to the city council.