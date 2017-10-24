 Redmond School District looks at possible bond measure next year

Redmond Schools are looking at a possible bond measure to put before voters next year. The district held the 1st of 4 meetings last night in Terrebonne to explain why a bond is needed and get the public’s input. The bond would help to make needed repairs to the district’s 13 schools which haven’t taken place due to tight finances. The repairs would help to keep the buildings safe and functional. There is not a need for a new school in the district for the next decade if all the schools are maintained. The next community meeting is October 30th, at Lynch Elementary from 6pm-7;30 pm.