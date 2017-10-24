 Name of Prineville man who was shot has been released

The name of the person who was shot and killed in Prineville during an altercation Sunday has been released. According to Prineville Police, the man was 56-year-old Kenneth McBeth of Prineville. McBeth died after he was shot in the front yard of another man who knew McBeth. The shooting took place just before 4 in the afternoon on the 900 block of NW 2nd street. The man who shot McBeth was questioned by police and released. Charges could be forthcoming. Anyone who has knowledge of the shooting should call 447-4168.