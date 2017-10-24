 4 Peaks Music Festival looks to appease neighbors for next year

The Deschutes County Commissioners took testimony yesterday surrounding the 4 Peaks Music Festival, held at a new site this past summer, the Stevenson Ranch SE of Bend on Knott Road. Neighbors had complained about the noise and the impact which they said was very disruptive while the festival was underway. The festival organizers said they kept the noise to within the legal limits and would change the layout next year to take into consideration what they heard from residents. The commissioners will take up the hearing again on November 1st.