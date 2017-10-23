 Slick road conditions lead to 3 car accident on Highway 97

Icey, snowy roads played a role in a 3-car accident just south of Vandervert Road on Highway 97 Saturday morning. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office 69-year-old Terry Hockett of Redmond was pulling a horse trailer heading north when he lost control hitting a guardrail. As he and his wife Mary were out of the truck assessing the situation, 21-year-old Dakota Just of La Pine slid into Mary Hockett pinning her between his car and the guardrail. A 3rd vehicle, driven by 20-year-old Austin Kentner of La Pine was also unable to stop hitting Just’s vehicle. Mary Hockett and Just were taken to St. Charles where she is in fair condition. Just was released. The horse was uninjured.