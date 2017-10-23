 2 dead, 3 injured in roll over accident

2 people died and 3 were injured in a single car accident Saturday morning on Reservoir Road SW of Prineville. According to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office, all 5 passengers of the car were ejected when the driver lost control heading west, failing to negotiate a turn. Dead at the scene were 21-year-old Stephan Leader-Bowles of Madras and 23-year-old Caleb Williams of Prineville. 3 others who suffered injuries were taken to St. Charles in Bend. Their names have not been released. According to deputies, it appears that none of the 5 were wearing seat belts.