 Some Jefferson County voters should get November vote by mail ballots today

There are 2 money measures on the November ballot for Jefferson County with none in Deschutes or Crook County’s. Voters in Crooked River Ranch are voting on whether or not they want to see increased property taxes to help pay for 2 Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies that would patrol the ranch 80 hours a week. There is also a measure that would renew a 5-year local option tax for the Madras Aquatic Center. Ballots should be arriving in the mail today. All ballots need to be back to the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office by 8 pm on November 7th. If you have any questions contact the county clerk’s office.