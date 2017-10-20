Beginning today people will start getting their property tax statements in the mail. While everyone in Deschutes County will see an increase in the amount they are taxed that will vary from area to area. The assessed value on all properties went up 3 percent as allowed under Oregon law, but the amount being taxed for the Redmond and Sisters areas went up on average one and a half percent. Those in the Bend La Pine School District saw their taxes go up 5 percent due to the passage of the latest bond measure. The Deschutes County Assessor’s Office will hold 3 meetings in early November to give people a chance to get more information on their property taxes.