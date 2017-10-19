 Redmond Airport Master Plan gets a 1st look

Central Oregonians got their 1st look last night at what is being proposed for the 20-year master plan for the Redmond Airport. The plan takes into consideration the projected growth for the area and the impacts that will have to services provided by the airport. Longer runways to accommodate bigger jets, a larger terminal and more parking are all things being looked at in the plan. A preferred alternative will come forth later this winter after the public has a chance to review the design features. You can check out the plan on the airport’s website www.flyrdm.com.