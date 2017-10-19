 PP&L crews from Oregon head to California

PP&L crews from Oregon head to California

As fire crews from Bend, Sunriver, Sisters-Camp Sherman and Crescent went south to help in fighting fires in Northern California, some of the Pacific Power Crews from Oregon including Bend have gone to the Santa Rosa area to help restore power. The linemen will be working to put back into place power poles that were torched by the fire along with restringing transmission lines and connecting homes to the grid. The crews are expected to be on that particular job for at least 2 weeks.

