 Bend City Council approves work to be done on Overturf Butte Reservoir piping

The Bend City Council at their meeting last night approved work to be done on the piping to and from the 1 point 3 million-gallon Overturf Butte Water Reservoirs, built in 1927. The water lines, if they failed, could wreak havoc with all the homes on the butte which is a major concern for the city. The councilors agreed to fast track design build the project hoping to get much of the work done on the piping before next May. The work on the reservoirs could still be several years out.