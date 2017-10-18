 St. Charles Health System makes cuts to balance budget

St. Charles Health Care System is looking at a variety of ways to cut some 25-35 million dollars from its budget for 2018. The cuts come in response to either flat or declining revenue, increased labor and medical supply expenses and reimbursement impacts due to decisions made by the Oregon State Legislature. Among the cuts to be made, 30 caregivers have been laid off this week with another 72 offered buy-out packages for voluntary separation. Also in the package of cuts was a 10 percent reduction in executive salaries for the next 9 months at least. They are also asking the Oregon Nurses Association to discuss how the union may be able to help.