 Open house this afternoon to view Redmond Airport master plan

The City of Redmond is looking to update the master plan for Roberts Field. The FAA mandates that the airport update its plan every 20 years, taking into consideration growth for the area and how the facility will best meet the needs for Central Oregon. Longer runways to accommodate bigger planes, noise considerations and a larger terminal are all being looked at. Airport officials are 9 months into the process and hope to have the plan finalized this winter after a couple of open houses to get the public’s input. One of the open houses is this afternoon from 4; 30 pm to 6;30 pm at Redmond City Hall.