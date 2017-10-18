Bend City Council looks at making matching contribution as they seek grant monies for road improvements at the north end of town
The Bend City Council will meet this evening. One of the items on the agenda will be a 5 point 5-million-dollar matching contribution to the Oregon Department of Transportation to secure federal grants to make improvements at the north end of Bend. Those improvements will include Highway 97, Highway 20 and Cooley Road. The meeting is at 7;30 pm at city hall.
