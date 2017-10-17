 Summit High School principal to step down at the end of the school year

The principal of Summit High School will be stepping down at the end of the school year. Alice DeWittie sent an e-mail to all Summit High parents yesterday afternoon letting them know that she was moving on. DeWittie is in her 6th year as the principal at Summit and has been a strong supporter of the idea of the smaller strand schools that the district will be starting in 2018. District officials say they will be seeking applicants for the Summit job at the same time they are searching for principals for the new strand schools.