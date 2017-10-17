 Referendum makes January ballot

Voters will be going to the polls on January 23rd to cast a ballot either for or against a tax that would help pay for health care for low income Oregonians. The measure was approved during this past legislative session and signed into law by Governor Brown. Many thought it should go to the voters as it is a tax increase. Backers of the referendum were able to get enough signatures to put the measure on the ballot. The ballot title has been challenged and will be determined by the Oregon Supreme Court by November 6th. The cost of the election will be 3 point 32 million dollars.