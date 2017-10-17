Central Oregon ODF officially ends fire season
The Oregon Department of Forestry Central Oregon District has terminated fire season for 2017. Weather conditions are such that the precipitation we have received along with the shorter days and cooler nights keeps any significant fire event from taking place. For lands protected by ODF, if you are planning to do any debris burning, you need to find out if it is a burn day and have a burn permit which you can get online at WWW.ODFcentraloregon.com .
Recent Posts