 New Crook County District Attorney on the job today

Wade Whiting begins his new job as Crook County District Attorney this morning. Whiting was named by Governor Kate Brown to fill the position vacated by Dana Vitolins who was recently appointed as a circuit court judge. Whiting has worked as a prosecutor in the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office since 2013, sits on several boards and lives in Prineville. He was recommended to the post by a search committee made up of community members from the City of Prineville and Crook County.