Name released of Bend man who died in Redmond traffic accident

The name of a man who died in a single car accident in Redmond Friday night at the Canal Boulevard overpass has been released. Oregon State Police say the man was 58-year-old Kim Houston of Bend. Houston died when his vehicle struck a guard rail and he was ejected falling onto the overpass. He died at the scene of the accident as did his dog. He was not wearing a seatbelt and it appears he was driving impaired according to the Oregon State Police.

