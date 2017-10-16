 77 year old Terrebonne man taken to St. Charles in Bend in critical condition

A 77-year-old man from Terrebonne was transferred to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend in critical condition after being hit by car while trying to cross Highway 126. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Albert Farrow attempted to cross the highway at the intersection of Helmholtz Way just west of Redmond. He pulled out in front of 66-year-old Rebecca Kinsey of Redmond and was struck. He was originally taken to St Charles in Redmond then transferred to St. Charles in Bend. He was cited for failing to obey a traffic control device. Kinsey was treated and released at St. Charles Redmond. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the accident.