A Sisters man will be sentenced on November 1st after being found guilty this week of attempting to lure a teen into having sex with him. 36-year-old Mathew Smith was arrested October 7th of last year in Sawyer Park in Bend after leaving a female juvenile a note at a fast food restaurant several days earlier. The jury found Smith guilty of 2nd degree attempted sexual abuse, 1st degree online sexual corruption of a child and luring a minor.