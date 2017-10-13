 Man found dead in Scott Street building after 3 hour standoff with police

S.E. Scott Street in Bend was closed off yesterday for several hours after an intoxicated man went into a business with a gun. According to Bend Police 911 was called just before 10 am and police quickly set up a perimeter around the building and closed adjacent roads. When it was learned that the man was the only 1 in the building the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team was called in. After about 3 hours, they went into the building to find the man dead. Due to the circumstances surrounding the incident, no other information will be released.

