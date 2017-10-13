 2 juveniles, 1-18 year old arrested following hit and run in Bend

A hit and run accident yesterday at the north end of Bend led to the arrest of 2 juveniles and an 18-year-old from the Portland area that had stolen a vehicle and had been involved with a series of burglaries at the north end of Bend. According to Bend Police, a collision between 2 vehicles in the parking lot of the Chevron Circle K on North Highway 97 just before noon led to officers attempting to stop a car driven by the 3 occupants. They were eventually able to get the driver to stop, and all 3 in the car got out and ran in the area of NE Irving and 4th street. Eventually, all 3 were captured with the 2 being lodged in the county juvenile department and Tajai Carter going to the county jail.