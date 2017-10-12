 16 year old Bend teen charged with doing 24 thousand dollars damage at Crook County High School

A 16-year-old Bend teen has been charged with doing some 24 thousand dollars in damage at Crook County High School in early September. According to the Prineville Police, the damage took place at an after-school function where newly purchased curtains were slashed. Following an investigation, the juvenile was arrested in Redmond, taken to Prineville and charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespass. Anyone having any information about the incident should call 447-4168.