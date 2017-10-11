Slash pile burns today on Cascade Lakes Highway

After a day filled with smoke in Central Oregon from the various wildfires in California that left our air quality at unhealthy levels, we will see some slash piles being burned starting today along the Cascade Lakes Highway. The piles are located in the area of the Wanoga Snow Park, Mt Bachelor, and Elk Lake. The piles will be burned during the rest of the week. Smoke from the burns may be able to be seen from Bend. They are being burned to minimize the impacts on visibility and public health.