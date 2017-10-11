 Nothing happens at Mountain View High School yesterday after threat of shooting

The threats on social media that increased law enforcement activity yesterday at Mountain View High School in Bend and other Bend-La Pine Schools saw nothing happen. Only about half of the students went to school as parents were not going to take the risk of a possible incident. Police and school officials will continue to investigate trying to find out who made the alleged threats about the possibility of a shooting over the next few days.

