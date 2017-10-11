 Bend-La Pine Schools look at possible land swap

The Bend-La Pine Schools and J.L. Ward Company are looking for a possible land swap that would provide the land needed for 2 new schools in the future adjacent to the proposed Alpenglow Community Park in SE Bend. At last night’s meeting, the proposal was talked about in a land swap that would trade 50 acres the district has in its inventory near the Bend Golf and Country Club for 80 acres owned by the Ward’s in the area of Knott Road and 15th Street. The property would provide for a high school and middle school, with the high school to be built by 2021. The school board must still approve the land deal to make it all happen.