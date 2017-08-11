 Lots of lightning fires put out last night, Nena Springs fire continues to grow

With lighting strikes hitting areas of Central Oregon last night and many small fires extinguished by local and Forest Service crews, firefighters continue to work on the Nena Springs Fire on the Warm Springs Reservation. The fire is 23 thousand acres and has burned 2 structures including 1 home. There are about 40 homes that have been evacuated. The community of Simnasho is at a level 2 or “get ready” evacuation level. The Red Cross has set up a shelter at the Warm Springs Community Center. There are just over 100 firefighters on the lines with more being ordered. Highway 3 from Kah-Nee-Ta to Simnasho is closed. A type 2 incident command team will take over the fire this morning.