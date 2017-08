2 people were arrested last night who had stolen high end bicycles that were locked up at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. According to Bend Police, the bikes were stolen a week ago. A tip from a citizen who had seen the bikes in the park at Munch and Music led to the arrest of 35-year-old Thomas Dunaway and 44-year-old Carrie Odonell of Bend. Dunaway attempted to escape by jumping into Mirror Pond but eventually was taken into custody.