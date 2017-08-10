 Wildfire on the Warm Springs Reservation causes evacuations

A wildfire on the Warm Springs Reservation erupted yesterday growing to nearly 17 thousand acres and causing the evacuation of 15 homes. The Nena Springs Fire is at the north end of the reservation. The homes that were evacuated were from Highway 3 in Simnasho to the S-300 road. Homes in the Schoolie Flats Subdivision were at a level two or get ready evacuation level. The Red Cross set up a shelter for those that were displaced at the Warm Springs Community Center. As of last evening no homes were lost due to the fire. Several roads are closed in the area of the fire. A regional structure protection task force was called into play to help protect the homes. A type 2 incident command team will take over management of the fire later today.