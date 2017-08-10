 New fire restrictions put on all C.O. federal public lands

As the chance of wildfire increases in Central Oregon and throngs of people are coming into the area to see the eclipse, federal public land managers have put more public use restrictions into place starting tomorrow. That includes no campfires on the Ochoco or Deschutes National Forests, Crooked River National Grasslands or BLM lands. They have also gone to an industrial fire precaution level four which means no firewood cutting or use of a chainsaw and no vehicles off any forest service road.