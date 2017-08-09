 Work continues on area wildfires

Firefighters continue to work several fires in the region. The Rebel Fire is in the Rebel Creek Drainage in the 3 Sisters Wilderness Area and is 200 acres in size. There are currently 120 plus firefighters working the blaze hoping to keep it in the wilderness area. It is 12 miles west of Elk Lake. 2 other fires, the Whitewater Fire in the Mt. Jefferson Wilderness is 55 hundred acres with over 6 hundred firefighters on the lines and the Cinder Butte Fire east of Hampton is 52 thousand acres and 85 percent contained.