 Portland man rescued off South Sister

A Portland man was rescued off the South Sister after falling and being injured near the summit. 66-year-old Richard Bachelder called 911 Monday afternoon asking for assistance. Deschutes County Search and Rescue members were taken by AirLink to within several hundred yards of the man, assessed the situation and moved him to a lower elevation where he could be accessed by the helicopter. It was nearly midnight before he could be flown to St. Charles in Bend for treatment.