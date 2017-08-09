 2nd District Congressman Greg Walden talks permits for wilderness areas

2nd District Congressman Greg Walden is in Central Oregon. Yesterday Walden met with Forest Service officials and interested parties about the use of permits to gain access to wilderness areas in the Cascades. Heavy use by visitors is prompting the discussion. It’s expected that 4 million people will enter the 3 Sisters and Mt. Jefferson Wilderness areas this year. A decision on the use of paid permits would not be made until 2019. Walden will meet with Crooked River Ranch residents today concerning wildfire protection.