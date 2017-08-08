 Sprinkler system minimizes damage at Redmond apartment complex

A sprinkler system in an apartment at a Redmond independent living facility helped in extinguishing a fire that did 100 thousand dollars damage. According to Redmond Fire, they received the call around 5 pm yesterday at the complex on Reindeer Avenue. 4 people were in the apartment at the time of the fire which began while someone was cooking. 2 of those people were taken to St. Charles in Redmond while 2 others were treated at the scene and released. The Red Cross helped in providing disaster relief to those who were displaced by the fire.