 Deschutes National Forest to close some roads during the eclipse

The Deschutes National Forest is implementing some temporary road closures during the time of the solar eclipse to promote public safety, minimize conflict and protect public resources. There is only a small portion of the Deschutes that will be in the path of totality. The roads involved include access to some of the higher accessible parts of the forest such as Paulina Peak, Black Butte, Lava Butte, Odell Butte Lookout and the Green Ridge Fire Lookout. While closed to motorized vehicles, you can still access these points on foot. The time restrictions vary for when these roads are closed. Go to the Deschutes National Forest website for details.