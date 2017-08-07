 Sauna heater fire does 85 thousand dollars damage to Fitness 1440

A sauna heater was the cause of a gym fire in NE Bend that did some 85 thousand dollars in damage. According to Bend Fire, a call came into dispatch around 11; 30 Saturday morning of a fire at Fitness 1440. The building was evacuated and crews arrived to find smoke coming from the roof and in the building. The fire was in the men’s locker room sauna and went into a void between the ceiling and the roof. 24 firefighters were involved in getting the fire out.