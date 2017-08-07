 Cinder Butte Fire 60 percent contained

The 52-thousand-acre Cinder Butte Fire East of Hampton is now 60 percent contained. About 300 firefighters are on the fire which has destroyed 2 outbuilding and has about 2 dozen homes on a level 1 evacuation notice. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Full containment of the fire is expected on Wednesday. The other major fire in the region, the Whitewater Fire that began in the Mt. Jefferson Wilderness area is 54 hundred acres with more than 600 firefighters on the lines.