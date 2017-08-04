 Cinder Butte Fire east of Bend kept in check

Fire crews were able to make progress yesterday on the 56-thousand-acre Cinder Butte Fire 15 miles east of Hampton near Glass Butte. The lines created by firefighters kept it to about the same size from earlier in the day. Crews were able to build a strong line on the east side of the fire and keep the fire from jumping Highway 395 on the south end. A type 2 incident command team will take over the management of the fire today. Of the other fires in the region, the Whitewater Fire that began in the Mt. Jefferson Wilderness is now over 45 hundred acres while the Pipeline Fire east of Crescent grew to 31 acres and was completely lined last night.