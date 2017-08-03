 fires in the region get bigger due to the wind and heat

A pair of wildfires in the region exploded yesterday with the intensity of the heat and the strong winds helping them to grow. The Whitewater Fire that started in the Mt. Jefferson Wilderness area has now grown to over 18 hundred acres with part of the fire on land outside the wilderness. The Cinder Butte fire 16 miles east of Hampton grew to over 10 thousand acres and is heading south east across the desert. Highway 20 east was closed for a time yesterday and pilot cars are in use. Fire crews will continue to work those and other fires that have taken off across the state. There was also a new fire start last night near Pringle Falls that firefighters were on throughout the evening.