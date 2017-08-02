 Whitewater fire in Mt. Jefferson Wilderness pegged at 300 acres

The Whitewater fire in the Mt. Jefferson Wilderness has grown to 300 acres. The fire now has 175 firefighters on the lines in steep terrain with aerial support from 5 helicopters. Firefighters are trying to keep the fire inside the wilderness, but have set up contingency plans should it move onto private forest lands. They are using masticators on the lands outside of the wilderness to reduce fire fuels. The fire is 10 percent contained. Other fires in the region, the Charlton Fire SW of Little Cultus Lake was contained yesterday and the Emerson Fire NE of Madras is 90 percent contained.