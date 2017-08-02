 Redmond woman injured in motorcycle, semi-truck accident

A Redmond woman was in critical condition at St. Charles in Bend yesterday after a motorcycle accident at the south end of Redmond Monday evening. According to Redmond Police 50-year-old Denise Campbell was pulling out of Timbers Tavern onto Highway 97 on her motorcycle heading north when she was struck by a semi-truck driver going south. She was wearing a helmet and other protective gear. It’s believed that alcohol played a role in the accident.