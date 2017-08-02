 C.O. firefighters busy with brush, barn and maintenance building fires

The heat yesterday had firefighters working several small brush fires in Bend and Redmond along with the structure fire of the maintenance building out at Pronghorn Resort. The fire was kept small thanks to a sprinkler system. Total damage was put at 500 dollars. There was also a barn fire off Highway 26 north of Prineville last night. The barn was filled with hay and was about 120 by 60 feet in size. The structure was a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.