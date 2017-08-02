 107 year old Cline Falls Dam being removed

Work is underway to remove the 107-year-old Cline Falls Dam on the Deschutes River. The dam during World War 2 helped to provide hydroelectric power to the Redmond Airport but has not been operational for years and is an obstruction to the safe passage of fish between Lake Billy Chinook and Wickiup Reservoir. The concrete and wood that make up the structure should all be removed by the end of the month. The dam is owned by Central Oregon Irrigation District.